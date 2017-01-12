UPDATE 2-Rockwell Automation raises 2017 earnings forecast, shares soar
* Shares touch record high of $155.38 (Adds analyst comment, details from conf call, updates shares)
Jan 12 Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd
* Melco Crown Entertainment Limited announces appointment of new independent non-executive director and resignation of two current independent non-executive directors
* Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd- James Andrew Charles Mackenzie has tendered his resignation with effect as of February 1, 2017 as an INED of MCE
* Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd- Robert Wason Mactier has tendered his resignation with immediate effect as an INED of MCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares touch record high of $155.38 (Adds analyst comment, details from conf call, updates shares)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The operator of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will change the model of its NYSE MKT exchange to implement a so-called speed bump, in a direct challenge to the Investors' Exchange, the newest U.S. stock exchange.
TORONTO, Jan 25 Royal Bank of Canada wants to spend at least 40 percent of its overall technology budget on innovation, such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, rather than maintaining old systems, its CEO said.