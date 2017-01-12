BRIEF-Goodman Networks announces entry into restructuring support agreement
Jan 12 Exxonmobil Central Europe Holding Gmbh
* Exxonmobil announces new oil discoveries offshore Guyana
* Exxon Mobil Corp - Payara-1 well encounters more than 95 feet of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoirs
* Exxon Mobil Corp - well is located in new reservoir about 10 miles from Liza-1 discovery
* Exxon Mobil Corp - appraisal drilling at Liza-3 identified additional high quality, deeper reservoirs below Liza field
* Exxon Mobil Corp - Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited is operator and holds 45 percent interest in Stabroek Block
* Exxon Mobil Corp - Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd holds 30 percent interest and CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana Limited holds 25 percent interest. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Boeing Co beat analysts' profit estimates on Wednesday despite another charge for its military tanker aircraft and said it expects to deliver more planes and higher earnings in 2017, though revenue likely will fall.
JAKARTA, Jan 25 Indonesia's Papua province, home of the giant Grasberg copper mine operated by the local unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc, said it has won a court battle in a claim against the company for 2.51 trillion rupiah ($188 million) in outstanding surface water taxes.