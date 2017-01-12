Jan 12 Leagold Mining Corp :
* Leagold Mining Corp - deal for us$350 million
* Leagold Mining to acquire Los Filos from Goldcorp as its
first gold mine
* Leagold Mining Corp - Goldcorp to become an approximate
30% shareholder of leagold at completion
* Leagold Mining Corp - Leagold will undertake debt and
equity financings, arranged by UBS Investment Bank and BMO
capital markets
* Leagold Mining Corp - US$279 million will be paid in cash
and US$71 million in common shares of Leagold
* Leagold Mining Corp - Goldcorp will have right to nominate
a director to Leagold's board at completion of acquisition
* Leagold Mining Corp - has also agreed to distribute to
Goldcorp VAT receivable amount in DMSL that is outstanding as of
acquisition completion date
* Leagold Mining Corp - Leagold to acquire los filos gold
mine in Mexico
