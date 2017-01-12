UPDATE 2-Rockwell Automation raises 2017 earnings forecast, shares soar
* Shares touch record high of $155.38 (Adds analyst comment, details from conf call, updates shares)
Jan 12 Postmedia Network Canada Corp -
* Postmedia reports first quarter results
* Postmedia Network Canada Corp- Revenue for quarter was $214.9 million as compared to $251.1 million in prior year
* Postmedia Network Canada - Net income in quarter ended November 30, 2016 was $17.8 million, as compared to a net loss of $4.2 million in same period in prior year
* Postmedia Network Canada Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.31
* Postmedia Network Canada-Will continue to identify,undertake ongoing cost reduction initiatives to address revenue declination in Legacy Print Business
* Postmedia Network Canada - During 3 months ended Nov 30, co implemented initiatives, expected to result in $18 million of net annualized cost savings
* Postmedia Network Canada Corp - In quarter, revenue decline was primarily due to decreases in print advertising revenue and print circulation revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares touch record high of $155.38 (Adds analyst comment, details from conf call, updates shares)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The operator of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will change the model of its NYSE MKT exchange to implement a so-called speed bump, in a direct challenge to the Investors' Exchange, the newest U.S. stock exchange.
TORONTO, Jan 25 Royal Bank of Canada wants to spend at least 40 percent of its overall technology budget on innovation, such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, rather than maintaining old systems, its CEO said.