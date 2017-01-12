Jan 12 Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd

* Kitov enters immuno-oncology field through acquisition of Tyrnovo

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals says Will initially acquire an approximately 56% equity stake in tyrnovo from its majority shareholder

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - will acquire for consideration of $2 million in cash and $1.8 million equivalent ordinary shares of Kitov

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings - upon closing of deal, co may buy additional equity stakes in Tyrnovo from all or part of co's additional minority shareholders

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals - plans to file NDA with FDA for flagship combination drug, KIT-302 in Q1 2017 with commercial launch anticipated for H1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: