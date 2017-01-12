BUZZ-DJI sailing toward rougher waves as 20K beckons
** DJI set to challenge 20k at open as post-election rally picks up steam again; that said, Elliott Wave (EW) pattern suggests upside limited
Jan 12 Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd
* Kitov enters immuno-oncology field through acquisition of Tyrnovo
* Kitov Pharmaceuticals says Will initially acquire an approximately 56% equity stake in tyrnovo from its majority shareholder
* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - will acquire for consideration of $2 million in cash and $1.8 million equivalent ordinary shares of Kitov
* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings - upon closing of deal, co may buy additional equity stakes in Tyrnovo from all or part of co's additional minority shareholders
* Kitov Pharmaceuticals - plans to file NDA with FDA for flagship combination drug, KIT-302 in Q1 2017 with commercial launch anticipated for H1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Abbott Laboratories reported quarterly sales just shy of Wall Street expectations, largely weighed by a strong dollar and waning demand for its nutrition products, and forecast current-quarter adjusted profit below estimates.
* Says expect growth in industrial and systems businesses in 2017, with flat revenue at Bell and aviation units