Jan 12 Velan Inc

* Velan Inc. Reports its third quarter 2016/17 financial results

* Velan Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.07

* Velan Inc says order backlog of us$416.1 million at end of quarter

* Velan Inc- net new orders received ("bookings") of us$134.9 million for quarter

* Sales of us$80.4 million for quarter versus us$104 million