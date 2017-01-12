BRIEF-European Commission clears Abbott acquisition of Alere
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 12 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp :
* Firm capital american realty partners corp. Announces senior management changes
* Reassignment of sandy poklar as cfo of company effective as of january 12, 2017
* Says robert mckee appointed interim ceo and interim president
* Jonathan mair will be responsible for all mortgage debt underwriting
* Firm capital american realty partners - Michael Weitzner will be responsible for all real estate acquisition & equity underwriting initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.