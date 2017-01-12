BRIEF-European Commission clears Abbott acquisition of Alere
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 12 Wpx Energy Inc
* Wpx energy announces public offering of common stock
* Says offering 42.0 million common shares
* Wpx energy inc- intends to use net proceeds from offering and cash on hand to finance acquisition of certain assets of panther energy company ii, llc
* Commenced an underwritten public offering of 42 million shares of its common stock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.