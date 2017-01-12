Jan 12 Nivalis Therapeutics Inc
* Nivalis Therapeutics announces corporate restructuring
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc says intends to complete a
reduction in force affecting 25 employees
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - Board of directors has approved
a restructuring plan as part of company's initiative to explore
strategic alternatives
* Says estimates that it will incur cash severance costs of
approximately $3 million
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc says Congleton will be stepping
down from his role as president and chief executive officer
effective January 15, 2017
* Says reduction in force is intended to preserve company's
cash while it assesses various strategic alternatives
* Nivalis Therapeutics - Co currently projects that it will
have approximately $45-$47 million of net cash available for
potential strategic transaction
* Nivalis Therapeutics - Reduction in workforce includes Jon
Congleton, president & CEO, and David Rodman, M.D., chief
medical officer
* Board has appointed Michael Carruthers, co's chief
financial officer, as interim president, effective Jan 15, 2017
