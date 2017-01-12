Jan 12 CSP Inc

* CSP Inc. reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 revenue $25.6 million versus $27.7 million

* CSP Inc - Expect to record royalty revenue from one plane in Q1 with a total of six planes in fiscal 2017

* CSP - In Q4, revenues were down 7 percent, reflecting short-term softness in technology solutions division due to large orders in Germany pushed out until Q1