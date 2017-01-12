BRIEF-European Commission clears Abbott acquisition of Alere
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 12 CSP Inc
* CSP Inc. reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.14
* Q4 revenue $25.6 million versus $27.7 million
* CSP Inc - Expect to record royalty revenue from one plane in Q1 with a total of six planes in fiscal 2017
* CSP - In Q4, revenues were down 7 percent, reflecting short-term softness in technology solutions division due to large orders in Germany pushed out until Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.