BRIEF-European Commission clears Abbott acquisition of Alere
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 12 Gold Resource Corp :
* Gold resource corporation announces 2016 preliminary annual production results exceeding gold and achieving silver targets
* Says produced approximately 27,629 gold ounces and 1,857,777 silver ounces for 2016 year
* Gold Resource Corp says company set its 2016 annual production target ranges of 26,000 gold ounces and 1,900,000 silver ounces, plus or minus 5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.