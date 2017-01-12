BRIEF-European Commission clears Abbott acquisition of Alere
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 12 Universal Corp :
* Universal corporation CFO to take temporary medical leave of absence
* Universal Corp - George C. Freeman iii, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, will also act as company's principal financial officer
* Universal Corp - during leave of absence, other executive officers will assume Moore's management duties while remaining in their current positions
* Universal Corp - senior vice president and chief financial officer David C. Moore will be on temporary medical leave of absence, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.