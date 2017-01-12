BRIEF-Freeport Indonesia mine would need to cut output by mid-Feb if no export license - CEO
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
Jan 12 PHX Energy Services Corp
* PHX Energy Services Corp. enters into bought deal financing
* PHX Energy Services Corp says net proceeds of offering and concurrent private placement will be used to reduce bank indebtedness
* PHX Energy Services Corp says corporation anticipates an initial increase in its 2017 capital expenditure budget to approximately $25 million
* PHX Energy Services - Bought-deal financing with a syndicate of underwriters will issue 6.3 million common shares at a price of $4.00 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.
WARSAW, Jan 25 Poland's state-run defence firm PGZ has signed a memorandum of understanding with French military shipbuilder DCNS that could allow them to work together on building submarines in Poland, PGZ said in a statement.