Jan 12 PHX Energy Services Corp

* PHX Energy Services Corp. enters into bought deal financing

* PHX Energy Services Corp says net proceeds of offering and concurrent private placement will be used to reduce bank indebtedness

* PHX Energy Services Corp says corporation anticipates an initial increase in its 2017 capital expenditure budget to approximately $25 million

* PHX Energy Services - Bought-deal financing with a syndicate of underwriters will issue 6.3 million common shares at a price of $4.00 per common share