BRIEF-European Commission clears Abbott acquisition of Alere
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott
Jan 12 Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc :
* Neptune announces record third quarter results
* Qtrly revenues reached $12.3 million, up 122% versus last year
* Net income was $11.2 million for current quarter versus a net loss of $1.3 million in prior year
* Neptune Technologies & Bioressources - anticipate fiscal 2017 revenues, excluding settlement royalty with aker biomarine of $13.1 million, at about $48 million
* Neptune Technologies & Bioressources - continue to anticipate double-digit adjusted EBITDA margin for fiscal 2017
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.