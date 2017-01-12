BRIEF-Freeport Indonesia mine would need to cut output by mid-Feb if no export license - CEO
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
Jan 12 Pan American Silver Corp :
* Pan american silver announces strong preliminary 2016 operating results and three-year outlook
* Preliminary 2016 silver production of 25.4 million ounces exceeded original forecast provided in january 2016
* Pan american silver corp - preliminary qtrly gold production 43,900 ounces
* Sees 2017 silver production 26.0 million ounces - 28.0 million ounces
* Pan american silver corp says anticipate spending approximately $21 million on near-site and regional exploration in 2017
* Pan american silver corp - sees 2017 total gold production 155,000 - 165,000 ounces
* Pan american silver corp says capital expenditures are expected to total $140 to $150 million in 2017
* Sees expects silver and gold production to rise significantly in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.
WARSAW, Jan 25 Poland's state-run defence firm PGZ has signed a memorandum of understanding with French military shipbuilder DCNS that could allow them to work together on building submarines in Poland, PGZ said in a statement.