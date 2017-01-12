BRIEF-European Commission clears Abbott acquisition of Alere
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott
Jan 12 Pandora Media Inc
* Pandora expects to exceed Q4 2016 guidance, citing subscription momentum and RPM growth
* Pandora Media Inc says is also undertaking operational efficiency measures to reduce overall operating costs in 2017
* Pandora Media Inc - expects to exceed previously announced Q4 2016 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges given strong advertising performance
* Pandora Media Inc- Plans to reduce its U.S. employee base by approximately 7 percent by end of Q1 2017
* Additionally, co is leveraging its analytics platform and ad insertion logic
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.