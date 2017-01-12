BRIEF-Freeport Indonesia mine would need to cut output by mid-Feb if no export license - CEO
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
Jan 12 Icahn Enterprises Lp
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces upsizing and pricing of senior notes
* Icahn Enterprises -aggregate principal amount represents increase in size of notes offering of $295 million from previously announced offering amount of $900 million
* Icahn Enterprises -priced offering of $695 million of 6.250% senior notes due 2022 and $500 million of 6.750% senior notes due 2024
* Icahn Enterprises LP- proceeds from notes offering will be used to redeem all of issuers' outstanding 3.500% senior notes due 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.
WARSAW, Jan 25 Poland's state-run defence firm PGZ has signed a memorandum of understanding with French military shipbuilder DCNS that could allow them to work together on building submarines in Poland, PGZ said in a statement.