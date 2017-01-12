Jan 12 Icahn Enterprises Lp

* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces upsizing and pricing of senior notes

* Icahn Enterprises -aggregate principal amount represents increase in size of notes offering of $295 million from previously announced offering amount of $900 million

* Icahn Enterprises -priced offering of $695 million of 6.250% senior notes due 2022 and $500 million of 6.750% senior notes due 2024

* Icahn Enterprises LP- proceeds from notes offering will be used to redeem all of issuers' outstanding 3.500% senior notes due 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: