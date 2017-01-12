Jan 12 Acasti Pharma Inc

* Acasti Pharma reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share C$0.22

* Acasti pharma - Had cash,short-term investments of $5.8 million as of Nov 30, 2016

* Acasti Pharma - if co doesn't raise additional funds, there exists material uncertainty casting substantial doubt about ability to continue as going concern