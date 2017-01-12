BRIEF-Freeport Indonesia mine would need to cut output by mid-Feb if no export license - CEO
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
Jan 12 Lundin Mining Corp
* Lundin Mining announces 2016 production results
* Lundin expected capital expenditure and exploration budget for 2017 remain unchanged from figures disclosed on Nov. 30, 2016
* Lundin sees 2016 copper production 254,700 - 261,800 tonnes
* Lundin production guidance for 3-year period of 2017 through 2019 remain unchanged from figures disclosed on Nov 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.
WARSAW, Jan 25 Poland's state-run defence firm PGZ has signed a memorandum of understanding with French military shipbuilder DCNS that could allow them to work together on building submarines in Poland, PGZ said in a statement.