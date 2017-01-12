Jan 12 Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd :

* Golden Queen announces management change

* Golden Queen Mining co ltd says golden queen has begun process to identify a successor CFO

* Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd - until resignation date St-Germain will remain with company to finalize its 2016 annual report

* Golden queen mining co ltd says that vice-president finance and chief financial officer Andrée St-Germain will resign effective march 16