Jan 13 Genesee & Wyoming Inc -
* Genesee & Wyoming reports traffic for December 2016 and
the fourth quarter of 2016
* Says G&W's traffic in December 2016 was 270,543 carloads,
an increase of 56,233 carloads, or 26.2%, compared with December
2015
* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - G&W's traffic in q4 of 2016 was
766,550 carloads, an increase of 56,417 carloads, or 7.9%
* G&W's same-railroad traffic in Dec 2016 was 232,144
carloads, an increase of 17,834 carloads, or 8.3%, compared with
December 2015
