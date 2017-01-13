Nikkei rises tracking Wall Street; Takata jumps
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, buoyed by record finishes on Wall Street on hopes that the new U.S. administration will focus on growth measures.
Jan 13 BlackRock Inc -
* BlackRock reports full year 2016 diluted EPS of $19.04, or $19.29 as adjusted
* Q4 earnings per share $5.13
* Q4 earnings per share view $5.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 2016 diluted EPS of $5.13, or $5.14 as adjusted
* Board of directors approves 9% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $2.50 per share
* Board of directors approves 9% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $2.50 per share and authorizes repurchase of an additional 6 million shares
* $98 billion of Q4 total net inflows
* Q4 adjusted operating income $ 1,232 million versus $1,143 million last year
* Q4 ishares long-term net inflows of $49.3 billion versus. Long-Term net inflows of $60.2 billion last year
* Qtrly revenue $2,890 million versus $2,863 million last year
* Q4 adjusted net income $852 million versus $801 million last year
* At quarter end, cash management aum increased 4% to $403.6 billion
* AUM at quarter-end $5.15 trillion versus $4.65 trillion
* Qtrly net income $851 million versus $861 million last year
* Q4 retail long-term net outflows of $2.4 billion
* Q4 revenue view $2.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* BlackRock Inc - "Investors are rethinking their approach to active management, asset allocation and portfolio construction"
* BlackRock Inc - "We're seeing more clients use active and index strategies together to deliver returns"
* BlackRock Inc - "Increasingly diversified groups of institutional and retail clients are using ETFS in their portfolios" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chunghwa Telecom reports un-audited consolidated operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016
