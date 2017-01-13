Jan 13 Alarmforce Industries Inc :
* Alarmforce provides update on the status of ongoing review
* Alarmforce Industries Inc - intends to file by January 30,
2017 audited annual consolidated financial statements for fiscal
2016
* Intends to restate its financial statements for year ended
October 31, 2015 and first and second quarters of 2016
* Alarmforce Industries Inc - intends to file by January 30,
2017 unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for Q3
of fiscal 2016
* Alarmforce Industries Inc - provides update on its review
of its revenue recognition practices for periods starting fiscal
Q4 2013
* Alarmforce - review for revenue generated from customer
contracts after customer requested cancellation of services as
in co's Aug. 24, 2016 news release
