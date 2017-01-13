Jan 13 Aveda Transportation and Energy Services
Inc
* Aveda Transportation and Energy Services provides
operational and banking update
* Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc says extended
asset based operating facility to May 31, 2019, maximum amount
of new facility is $92.5 million
* Expects to invest approximately $4.0 million in hoisting
equipment (predominately cranes) in 2017
* Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc says expects
* Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc says new
facility consists of committed facility of $77.5 million and an
acquisition line accordion of $15.0 million
* Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc says also
expects to invest approximately $1.0 - $2.0 million in
maintenance capital expenditures in 2017
* Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc says if co
fail to raise $10 million in new equity in Q1 2017, would
constitute event of default under new agreement
