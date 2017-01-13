Jan 13 Naked Brand Group Inc :
* Naked Brand Group and Bendon Limited announce letter of
intent to merge
* LOI with Bendon provides co would issue holders of
ordinary shares of Bendon an aggregate of 118.8 shares of
company
* Key employees of Bendon will be offered employment with
company, to be effective upon completion of merger
* Naked Brand Group - LOI with Bendon provides co would
issue holders of ordinary shares of Bendon aggregate of 118.8
million shares of common stock of co
* Agreed to adhere to a no-shop provision until earlier of
date merger agreement is executed or LOI is terminated
* Naked Brand Group Inc says as stated in LOI, Davis-Rice
will join Naked's board of directors, effective immediately
* Naked Brand Group - if merger agreement is not executed by
February 10 company will be required to issue to bendon 2.5
million shares of common stock
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: