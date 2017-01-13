Jan 13 Koppers Holdings Inc :
* Koppers Inc announces proposed private offering of $400
million senior notes due 2025 and expected new credit agreement
* Koppers Holdings -proceeds of this offering are intended
to be used to repurchase any and all of Koppers Inc.'s
outstanding $300 million senior notes due 2019
* Koppers Holdings Inc - offering through a private
placement of $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior
notes due 2025
* Koppers Holdings Inc - any excess proceeds will be used to
repay outstanding debt under Koppers Inc's senior secured credit
facilities
* Koppers Holdings says also announced today that Koppers
Inc has commenced negotiations with a consortium of banks to
enter into a new credit agreement
