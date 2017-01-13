Jan 13 Diana Shipping Inc :
* Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contract for m/v
P. S. Palios with Koch and direct continuation of Time Charter
Contract for m/v Myrto with Cargill
* Diana Shipping Inc - Charter is expected to commence on
January 21, 2017
* Diana Shipping-gross Charter rate is US$10,550 per day,
minus a 5pct commission paid to third parties for Time Charter
contract with Koch Shipping PTE
* Diana Shipping Inc says through a separate wholly-owned
subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with
Koch Shipping PTE. Ltd
* Diana Shipping Inc - time charter contract with Koch
Shipping PTE Ltd for a period of minimum twelve (12) months to
about sixteen (16) months
* Diana Shipping - extend present time charter contract with
cargill international for Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Vessels, to maximum
period of 15 months
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: