Jan 13 Diana Shipping Inc :

* Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contract for m/v P. S. Palios with Koch and direct continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrto with Cargill

* Diana Shipping Inc - Charter is expected to commence on January 21, 2017

* Diana Shipping-gross Charter rate is US$10,550 per day, minus a 5pct commission paid to third parties for Time Charter contract with Koch Shipping PTE

* Diana Shipping Inc says through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Koch Shipping PTE. Ltd

* Diana Shipping Inc - time charter contract with Koch Shipping PTE Ltd for a period of minimum twelve (12) months to about sixteen (16) months

* Diana Shipping - extend present time charter contract with cargill international for Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Vessels, to maximum period of 15 months