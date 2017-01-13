BRIEF-Callidus capital may acquire up to 2.5 million of common shares
* Callidus Capital - may acquire up to 2.5 million of common shares, representing 5 pct of outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 13 MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES INC
* MARSH & MCLENNAN AGENCY ACQUIRES J. SMITH LANIER & CO.
* TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q1 OF 2017 PENDING CUSTOMARY APPROVALS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED.
* ALL OF JSL'S EMPLOYEES WILL JOIN MMA
* UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL JSL WILL OPERATE AS MMA'S SOUTHEAST REGIONAL HUB UNDER LEADERSHIP OF JSL'S CEO, COO SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE:
Jan 25 U.S. oil producer Hess Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday, as the company recorded one-time charges of about $4.6 billion.
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S