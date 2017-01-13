Jan 13 MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES INC

* MARSH & MCLENNAN AGENCY ACQUIRES J. SMITH LANIER & CO.

* MARSH & MCLENNAN AGENCY ACQUIRES J. SMITH LANIER & CO.

* TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q1 OF 2017 PENDING CUSTOMARY APPROVALS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* ALL OF JSL'S EMPLOYEES WILL JOIN MMA