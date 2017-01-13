Jan 13 North West Company Inc
* The north west company inc. To acquire 76% ownership in
roadtown wholesale trading ltd. (operating as riteway food
markets)
* North west company inc says north west will pay
approximately us$32 million for its 76% ownership interest in
rtt
* North west company inc - acquisition is expected to
contribute approximately us$5 million of annualized net income
to north west
* North west company inc says north west will pay
approximately 90% of purchase price in cash, financed through
its existing credit facilities
* North west company inc says board of directors of both
north west and rtt have unanimously approved transaction
* North west company inc says will pay remaining 10%
purchase price through issuance of north west common shares
