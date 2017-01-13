Jan 13 Memorial Production Partners Lp :
* Memorial Production Partners Lp reaches plan support
agreement with lenders on comprehensive financial restructuring
to deleverage balance sheet
* Memorial production partners-operations and production are
expected to continue as normal throughout court-supervised
financial restructuring process
* Memorial production partners - agreement includes terms of
financial restructuring plan is expected to eliminate more than
$1.3 billion of debt from co's balance sheet
* Memorial production partners-holders of about 67.6% of
notes have agreed to terms of plan support agreement with
noteholders
