Jan 13 HollyFrontier Corp :
* HollyFrontier Corporation and holly energy partners
announce senior management changes relating to pending
Petro-Canada lubricants acquisition
* HollyFrontier corp - Mark A. Plake, currently president
of Holly Logistic Services, L.L.C. Will resign
* HollyFrontier corp- Richard L. Voliva III is being
promoted to executive vice president and CFO of hollyfrontier
effective march 1, 2017
* HollyFrontier - George Damiris, currently ceo of hls and
chief executive officer and president of HollyFrontier, will
assume role of president of HLS
* HollyFrontier Corp says Aron will continue to provide
consulting and transition services on an as-needed basis through
December 31, 2017
* HollyFrontier Corp says Douglas S. Aron, currently
executive vice president and CFO is resigning from his position
on february 28, 2017
* Hollyfrontier Corp says Douglas S. Aron will continue to
provide consulting and transition services on an as-needed basis
through December 31, 2017
* HollyFrontier - Co's and unit's changes to senior
management related to Co's pending acquisition of Suncor
Energy's Petro-Canada lubricants business
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: