BRIEF-McDermott awarded offshore EPCI contract from Saudi Aramco
* McDermott -contract from Saudi Aramco for engineering, procurement, construction installation services in Safaniya, Zuluf fields offshore Saudi Arabia
Jan 13 Uranium Energy Corp :
* Uranium Energy Corp announces public offering to raise $10 million
* Uranium Energy Corp says underwritten public offering of units of company at a price of $1.50 per unit
* Uranium Energy Corp says net proceeds of offering will be used to fund exploration and development expenditures at company's projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDermott -contract from Saudi Aramco for engineering, procurement, construction installation services in Safaniya, Zuluf fields offshore Saudi Arabia
* First commonwealth announces record net income for fourth quarter and full-year 2016; declares increased quarterly dividend
* State Street Corp says on an operating-basis, fourth-quarter 2016 EPS was $1.48