BRIEF-Universal Stainless Q4 loss per share $0.22
Jan 25 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc :
Jan 13 Webmd Health Corp :
* Ian G. Banwell joins WebMD's board of directors
* Banwell was appointed to fill a vacancy created when Jerome Keller resigned from board on January 11, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc :
* New York Community Bancorp Inc reports Q4 2016 diluted EPS of $0.23 and 2016 diluted EPS of $1.01
* TearLab osmolarity system receives Mexican regulatory approval