Jan 13 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd :
* Fairfax announces acquisition of subordinate voting shares
of Fairfax India Holdings Corporation
* Fairfax financial holdings - has bought, through certain
units, on private placement basis, 12.8 million subordinate
voting shares of Fairfax India Holdings Co
* Fairfax financial holdings -acquisition of subordinate
voting shares brings co's total holdings of such securities to
13.6 million subordinate voting shares
* Fairfax financial holdings - subordinate voting shares
purchased from Fairfax India by way of private placement at
price of $11.75 per subordinate voting share
* Subordinate voting shares were purchased for an aggregate
purchase price of $150 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: