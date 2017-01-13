BRIEF-McDermott awarded offshore EPCI contract from Saudi Aramco
* McDermott -contract from Saudi Aramco for engineering, procurement, construction installation services in Safaniya, Zuluf fields offshore Saudi Arabia
Jan 13 Platinum Group Metals Ltd :
* Platinum group metals reports first quarter 2017 results and operational update
* Platinum group metals ltd - production in september, october, november and december 2016 was 1,823, 907, 1,237 and 1,509 4e ounces respectively
* Platinum group metals ltd - twelve-month aggregate production guidance for calendar 2017 is modelled at 100,000 to 120,000 4e ounces
* Platinum group metals ltd - key business objectives for fiscal 2017 will be to ramp-up maseve mine
* Platinum group metals ltd-qtrly loss per share for period ended november 30, 2016 $0.03
* Platinum group metals-estimates it will need to source $5 million to $15 million of additional funding by way of refinancing its existing debt among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First commonwealth announces record net income for fourth quarter and full-year 2016; declares increased quarterly dividend
* State Street Corp says on an operating-basis, fourth-quarter 2016 EPS was $1.48