BRIEF-McDermott awarded offshore EPCI contract from Saudi Aramco
* McDermott -contract from Saudi Aramco for engineering, procurement, construction installation services in Safaniya, Zuluf fields offshore Saudi Arabia
Jan 13 Stella-Jones Inc :
* Stella-Jones provides preliminary results for 2016
* Stella-Jones Inc says company is currently anticipating sales in range of $340.0-$342.0 million for Q4
* Stella-Jones inc - sees q4 operating income is expected to be between $27.0 and $29.0 million
* Q4 revenue view C$393.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Stella-Jones Inc - decrease in sales and profitability in Q4 of 2016 was primarily driven by lower railway tie demand at end of year
* Stella-Jones - for current fiscal year, total sales and operating margins are expected to remain comparable to 2016, assuming stable currencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDermott -contract from Saudi Aramco for engineering, procurement, construction installation services in Safaniya, Zuluf fields offshore Saudi Arabia
* First commonwealth announces record net income for fourth quarter and full-year 2016; declares increased quarterly dividend
* State Street Corp says on an operating-basis, fourth-quarter 2016 EPS was $1.48