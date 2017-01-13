BRIEF-McDermott awarded offshore EPCI contract from Saudi Aramco
* McDermott -contract from Saudi Aramco for engineering, procurement, construction installation services in Safaniya, Zuluf fields offshore Saudi Arabia
Jan 13 Anaconda Mining Inc :
* Anaconda Mining sells 4,388 ounces and generates $3.0m of ebitda at the point Rousse project for q2 fiscal 2017
* Q2 revenue rose 9 percent to c$7.411 million
* Anaconda Mining Inc says for three months ended November 30, 2016, company sold 4,388 ounces of gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First commonwealth announces record net income for fourth quarter and full-year 2016; declares increased quarterly dividend
* State Street Corp says on an operating-basis, fourth-quarter 2016 EPS was $1.48