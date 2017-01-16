PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 RMP Energy Inc
* RMP Energy announces president and CEO retirement
* Says John Ferguson, company's president and CEO will retire effective Feb. 28, 2017
* Says Ferguson has also retired from RMP's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday it intends to acquire U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
* Alphinat announces a profit of $259,243 for the quarter ended November 30, 2016