PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 Gilla Inc -
* Gilla announces private placement unit offering
* Says is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of units for up to $1.5 million in total gross proceeds
* Says proceeds of offering will be used to advance ongoing product development and growth initiatives in cannabis industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday it intends to acquire U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
* Alphinat announces a profit of $259,243 for the quarter ended November 30, 2016