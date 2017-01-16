Jan 16 Gaslog Ltd :

* GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition

* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017

* In order to facilitate a smooth transition, Crowe will remain in his current position as search for his replacement proceeds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: