BRIEF-PVH Corp to buy Tommy Hilfiger Men's Tailored Clothing Business for North America from Marcraft
* PVH Corp. to acquire tommy hilfiger men's tailored clothing business for north america from marcraft
Jan 16 WTF Holdings Inc
* WTF Holdings Inc to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp Inc
* Additional 18,346 common shares of Franchise Bancorp Inc have been validly deposited prior to expiry of offer on January 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PVH Corp. to acquire tommy hilfiger men's tailored clothing business for north america from marcraft
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
Jan 24 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc