UPDATE 1-Cisco to buy AppDynamics for about $3.7 bln
Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday it intends to acquire U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
Jan 16 Progress Software Corp
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.62
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $118 million versus I/B/E/S view $123.5 million
* Progress Software says will discontinue investment in digital factory offering, will re-align its resources consistent with its core operating approach
* Progress Software says will implement restructuring efforts that will include consolidating facilities, implementing a simplified organizational structure
* Progress Software says will implement restructuring efforts that will reducing marketing and other external expenses
* Progress Software says intends to reduce headcount by approximately 450 employees, totaling over 20% of company's workforce
* Progress Software says initial headcount reductions will begin in fiscal Q1 of 2017 and should be substantially completed by end of fiscal Q2 of 2017
* Progress Software says after investments in new product strategy, progress expects to reduce net annual run-rate costs by about $20 million by end of fy 2017
* Progress Software says Jerry Rulli, Progress' chief operating officer, will be leaving company at end of fiscal Q1 of 2017
* Qtrly GAAP diluted loss per share $1.52
* Progress Software says sees fy 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.64 - $1.69; non-GAAP revenue $388 million - $396 million
* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP revenue $86 - $89 million
* Progress Software says sees fy 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.56 - $0.64; GAAP revenue $387 million - $395 million
* Sees Q1 2017 loss per share between $0.12 - $0.06
* Progress Software says sees Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25 - $0.27; Q1 non-gaap revenue $86 million - $89 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.70, revenue view $425.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $93.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alphinat announces a profit of $259,243 for the quarter ended November 30, 2016
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign several executive orders on Wednesday restr