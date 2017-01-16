UPDATE 1-Cisco to buy AppDynamics for about $3.7 bln
Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday it intends to acquire U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
Jan 17 Centerra Gold Inc
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Says during q4 of 2016, centerra's gold production was 248,479 ounces
* Planned exploration expenditures for 2017 totals $9 million
* Says centerra's copper production from mount milligan was 10.4 million pounds for period october 20, 2016 to december 31, 2016
* Centerra's 2017 gold production is expected to be between 715,000 to 795,000 ounces
* Centerra Gold Inc - expecting 55 million to 65 million pounds of payable copper production from mount milligan for 2017
* Says kumtor's 2017 production forecast is expected to be in range of 455,000 ounces to 505,000
* Centerra Gold Inc - 2017 production forecast assumes no gold production from boroo, gatsuurt or öksüt
* Centerra Gold - 2017 capital expenditures estimated to be $148 million, including $96 million of sustaining capital, $52 million of growth capital
* Centerra Gold- at mount milligan, co. Expects payable gold production to be in range of 260,000-290,000 ounces with about 35% of ounces expected in q4
* Centerra Gold Inc -sees 2017 consolidated all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold net of copper by-product in range of $743 to $824 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alphinat announces a profit of $259,243 for the quarter ended November 30, 2016
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign several executive orders on Wednesday restr