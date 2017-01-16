UPDATE 1-Cisco to buy AppDynamics for about $3.7 bln
Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday it intends to acquire U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
Jan 16 Rockwell Diamonds Inc
* Q3 revenue fell 51 percent to C$3.5 million
* Rockwell Diamonds Inc says net loss of $5.5 million for quarter, compared to $10.5 million net loss for Q3 f2016
* Rockwell Diamonds says completed restructuring and rightsizing exercise which will result in reduction of total labour complement from 604 to 297 employees
* Rockwell Diamonds says significant portion of labour reduction will be transferred with sale of Saxondrift and Remhoogte/Holsloot
* To focus on ramping up WPC production to 200,000m per month by Q1 2018
* Rockwell Diamonds says to increase production beyond Wouterspan's full capacity, decided to move existing Holsloot plant to Stofdraai mining area north of Wouterspan
* Rockwell Diamonds says to focus on supplementing WPC production after relocation of Holsloot plant to Stofdraai, to achieve 260,000m per month in Q2 f2018
* Rockwell Diamonds Inc says continuing to rationalise non-core assets and related liabilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alphinat announces a profit of $259,243 for the quarter ended November 30, 2016
