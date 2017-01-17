BRIEF-Hanesbrands raises quarterly cash dividend by 36 pct
* Hanesbrands announces 36 percent increase in regular quarterly cash dividend
Jan 16 H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
* Says entered into agreement to sell on private placement to syndicate of agents
* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust- net proceeds of offering will be used for repayment of existing indebtedness and for general trust purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Southern California Gas Co (SoCalGas) said on Tuesday that it had stopped withdrawal of natural gas from its Aliso Canyon storage facility but retained the curtailment watch issued the day before.
* Says board of directors approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: