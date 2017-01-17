BRIEF-Hanesbrands raises quarterly cash dividend by 36 pct
* Hanesbrands announces 36 percent increase in regular quarterly cash dividend
Jan 16 Baidu Inc :
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
* Says prior to joining Baidu, Lu served as Microsoft's global executive vice president and led one of Microsoft's three business units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hanesbrands announces 36 percent increase in regular quarterly cash dividend
Jan 24 Southern California Gas Co (SoCalGas) said on Tuesday that it had stopped withdrawal of natural gas from its Aliso Canyon storage facility but retained the curtailment watch issued the day before.
* Says board of directors approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: