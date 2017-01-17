BRIEF-Hanesbrands raises quarterly cash dividend by 36 pct
* Hanesbrands announces 36 percent increase in regular quarterly cash dividend
Jan 17 IAMGOLD Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* 2017 attributable gold production expected to be between 845,000 and 885,000 ounces
* Sees 2017 total cash costs expected to be between $740 and $780 per ounce
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures guidance of $250 million ±5%
* 2017 all-in sustaining costs expected to be between $1,000 and $1,080 per ounce
* Attributable gold production for q4 2016 was 215,000 ounces
* Says in 2017, increased our budget for exploration projects to $47 million to reflect exploration programs at our saramacca project
* Says achieved attributable gold production of 813,000 ounces in 2016; above guidance of 770,000 to 800,000 ounces
* Says 2016 total cash costs expected to be within guidance of $740 to $770 per ounce.
* Says 2016 all-in sustaining costs expected to be within guidance of $1,050 to $1,100 per ounce. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Southern California Gas Co (SoCalGas) said on Tuesday that it had stopped withdrawal of natural gas from its Aliso Canyon storage facility but retained the curtailment watch issued the day before.
* Says board of directors approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: