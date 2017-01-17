BRIEF-SDX Energy says proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco
* proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco - accelerated bookbuild to raise approximately $40 million
Jan 16 Memorial Production Partners LP :
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
* Operations to continue as normal across asset base
* Restructuring expected to strengthen financial position and eliminate more than $1.3 billion of debt
* Memorial production partners-to implement financial restructuring contemplated under plan support agreements with certain of noteholders and lenders
* Partnership is not seeking debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing at this time
* Says MEMP has voluntarily filed for reorganization under Chapter 11 of United States Bankruptcy Code
* Memorial Production Partners - MEMP expects to have sufficient liquidity to continue its operations and meet its obligations in ordinary course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Linn Energy shareholders object to reorganization plan; believe shareholder's equity being understated by $4.7 billion
* Cardinal Energy Ltd - board of directors has approved a $100 million capital expenditure budget for 2017