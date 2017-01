Jan 17 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc :

* New Oriental announces results for the second fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2016

* Q2 revenue $341.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $329.6 million

* Quarterly student enrollments increased by 56.0% year-over-year

* Qtrly non-gaap net income per ads attributable to new oriental $0.08

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $408.7 million to $421.8 million

* Q3 revenue view $414.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net income per ads attributable to new oriental $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: