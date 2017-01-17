Jan 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc -
* UnitedHealth Group reports 2016 results highlighted by
continued strong and diversified growth
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Affirmed its 2017 financial outlook
* Qtrly total revenue $47,523 million versus $43,599 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.96
* Q4 revenue view $47.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In Q4 of 2016, year-over-year medical care ratio decline
of 190 basis points to 80.8 percent
* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.51, revenue view $198.32
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
